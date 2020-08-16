PF’S SUNDAY LUPALA CHANDA EXPOSED.

Ba Koswe, please can you publish this issue of Petauke DC urgently.

The PF inner circle met this morning and had agreed to fire the Petauke DC Mrs Moyo for disrupting HH’s interview but Sunday Chanda came up with a defensive pan and made a propaganda to say the interview was not disrupted but HH refused to pay the K4000 the radio station demanded.

Now the argument was what about the video footage aired by Camnet TV showing the DC in the newsroom shouting at the manager?

But Sunday Chanda now has started pushing to bribe Camnet TV with K25000 or K50000 for them to delete the video in order to sue HH as they have already issued an ultimatum for him to withdraw his accusation on her.

They were even saying it’s better to pay off Camnet since Koswe doesn’t have the footage.