Home politics PF VIDEO: Pheluna and Milton Hatembo say they have not been abducted, they... politicsPFUPNDVideos VIDEO: Pheluna and Milton Hatembo say they have not been abducted, they are hiding from Nawakwi April 21, 2021 2 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> 2 COMMENTS Kampyongo what next the hatembo’shave come in the open that they were not abducted. Why have u charged innocent pipo for nothing even threatening to arrest HH . Now come up in the open and tell Zambians why honourable senjani, the mayor and mr silwindi and the queen have been detained? Reply Shingi impiya alya Nawakwi and PF now wants ita money . She cant pay back. Her sausages are not selling to pay back. So trying to false horses to drink water which they dont want. Days are running towards adoption of presidential candidates which is making PF run around to remove HH from appearing on Ballot box. Kampyongo is now ashamed. Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
Kampyongo what next the hatembo’shave come in the open that they were not abducted. Why have u charged innocent pipo for nothing even threatening to arrest HH . Now come up in the open and tell Zambians why honourable senjani, the mayor and mr silwindi and the queen have been detained?
Shingi impiya alya Nawakwi and PF now wants ita money . She cant pay back. Her sausages are not selling to pay back. So trying to false horses to drink water which they dont want.
Days are running towards adoption of presidential candidates which is making PF run around to remove HH from appearing on Ballot box.
Kampyongo is now ashamed.