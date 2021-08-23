Home politics PF VIDEO: Please forgive me, it’s PF and the devil who were using... politicsPFUPNDVideos VIDEO: Please forgive me, it’s PF and the devil who were using me to insult HH – PF Cadre August 23, 2021 2 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp 2 COMMENTS You knew what you were doing. You have no excuse, you are on your own, fend yourself The law will visit you. Reply Return the money to show how remorseful you are before you are forgiven Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
You knew what you were doing.
You have no excuse, you are on your own, fend yourself
The law will visit you.
Return the money to show how remorseful you are before you are forgiven