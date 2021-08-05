Home politics PF VIDEO: Police IG Kakoma Kanganja prepares his troops for a massive showdown... politicsPFUPND VIDEO: Police IG Kakoma Kanganja prepares his troops for a massive showdown with UPND Cadres August 5, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.