POLICE IN NDOLA COMPLAIN ABOUT BRANDED UPND TRUCK DEMANDS TO SEARCH IT.

But Mr Tayali objected that the police better not be selective in the application of the law because Bowman Lusa Lusambo trucks branded moves around freely hence his too shouldn’t be disturbed Hon Tayali charged that he was going nowhere and the truck was not going to be stopped from moving when PF branded trucks, busses and cars are all over Copperbelt.

The police demanded that the conversation be made off camera but Hon Tayali refused that had it not been for the camera he would have been killed in Lusaka but because someone captured the events it led to the firing of the Lusaka Commissioner Mr Nelson Phiri hence he too ordered that camera be on or no conversation and told the journalist to make sure the video goes viral.

The police opened and searched the truck and found nothing as Hon Tayali told them the function of the launch could not go on today but tomorrow at the UPND office and the truck will be packed wherever he feels like if the place they found it wasn’t good.

Watch the video.