Home politics PF VIDEO: Police must deal with anyone who tries to hold a protest... politicsPFUPNDVideos VIDEO: Police must deal with anyone who tries to hold a protest – Lawyer Tutwa Ngulube June 8, 2020 3 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp LATEST NEWS VIDEO: Dalisoul mwana wamu komboni on BFlow zamobserver - June 8, 2020 0 I have not attended any reconciliation meeting neither do I know anything about any... zamobserver - June 8, 2020 0 VIDEO: Police must deal with anyone who tries to hold a protest – Lawyer... zamobserver - June 8, 2020 3 Lungu responsible for Lusambo, Kampyongo behaviour – HH zamobserver - June 8, 2020 0 B-Flow accuses supporters of ‘causing confusion’ after meeting Bowman Lusambo zamobserver - June 8, 2020 0 Load more 3 COMMENTS God is watching Reply Is this Man a layer or a street vendor If they are gassers give police information other than talking empty issues here. Peaceful demos are legal in this country I wonder which law he is using . How do u encourage police as law maker to break people’s bones sure Reply The blood of those who died during gassing is confusing some of these people. Surely how can you give a wrong directives to law enforcement agencies as a lawyer.WHY? Seer 1 please reveal more these people are getting confused nearly everyday. Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
God is watching
Is this Man a layer or a street vendor
If they are gassers give police information other than talking empty issues here. Peaceful demos are legal in this country I wonder which law he is using . How do u encourage police as law maker to break people’s bones sure
The blood of those who died during gassing is confusing some of these people. Surely how can you give a wrong directives to law enforcement agencies as a lawyer.WHY? Seer 1 please reveal more these people are getting confused nearly everyday.