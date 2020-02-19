Frank Mugala,the grade 8 pupil who shot and killed police on the 13th February at the school gate as he was knocking off for lunch, was today laid to rest.

Frank Mugala, happened to be the nephew of Deputy Speaker of House- Catherine Namugala. The Deputy Speaker has demanded to know why a child carrying school books was gunned down by the police.”How safe are communities now?” she asked.She said the police who are supposed to be protecting the community are making communities insecure.The police were said to be dispersing a riot when a stray bullet killed the grade 8 school boy.

