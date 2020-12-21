POLICE SUMMON HH OVER HIS KALOMO FARM

UPND President Hakainde Hichilema’s lawyer Mulambo Haimbe of Malambo and Company says the legal team is in possession of a police call out against his client to appear at Force headquarters on Wednesday 23rd December 2020.

According to Counsel Haimbe,the Call out is in relation to Mr Hichilema’s acquisition of farm 1924 of Kalomo.

Mr Haimbe who is also UPND Lusaka Central Constituency aspiring candidate says the country will be kept abreast of any development surrounding the police call out.

This follows the reporting of the UPND President to the police by Facebook activist and fanatic Chilufya Tayali on allegation that the opposition leader dubiously acquired his kalomo farm in his capacity as liquidator of Lima Bank properties.

Records however show that Mr Hichilema legally acquired the farm from the administrator of the late owner’s estate.

The matter under investigation is actively before the Lusaka High Court.

(C) UPND MEDIA TEAM