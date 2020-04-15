– Benjamin Aidoo, the leader of the popular funeral memes has spoken about the group, giving some eye-popping details

– Unknown to many people on social media, the group is actually real in Ghana and performs at funerals

– The group’s leader narrates how they operate, their motivation and how he employed 100 Ghanaians to join him

The leader of the Ghanaian group of pallbearers who have become a worldwide sensation on social media in many funeral memes has spoken about the group’s motivation.

Benjamin Aidoo was interviewed by the BBC in a video sighted by Legit.ng in which it was revealed that the group has about 100 employees who work under him.

According to Benjamin, the group gets clients from different locations requesting for their performance at the funerals of their beloved relatives.

The pallbearers’ leader also mentioned that the group is made up of about 100 employees who are trained to add drama and colour to clients’ funerals according to their specifications.

He added that there are some people who prefer their procession to be solemn while other clients also want it filled with vigorous eye-popping moves and skills.

One client who patronised the pallbearers revealed why she decided to hire them. According to her, she knows the group for dancing while carrying the caskets, and she wanted them to dance and escort her dead mother to the great beyond.