Home politics PF VIDEO: President Edgar Lungu finally speaks out over his eligibility politicsPFUPND VIDEO: President Edgar Lungu finally speaks out over his eligibility November 11, 2020 3 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp LATEST NEWS I am Ready To Prosecute HH On Privatisation Next Week I Am Going To... zamobserver - November 11, 2020 0 Zambia’s Ambassador To Ethiopia Emmanuel Mwamba Describes The Voter Registration Process As Cumbersome zamobserver - November 11, 2020 0 PF of Confident of Victory in 2021, even without Bill 10-Sunday Chanda zamobserver - November 11, 2020 0 Catholic Bishops Worried With Some Trends That May Force Zambia Sacrifice Its Treasured Peace zamobserver - November 11, 2020 0 Ginimbi to be buried with stack of dollars zamobserver - November 11, 2020 0 VIDEO: President Edgar Lungu finally speaks out over his eligibility zamobserver - November 11, 2020 3 Load more 3 COMMENTS That is a PF family affair! At National level, we follow the Constitution. If someone has forgotten they have been elected twice, too bad. We risk having no candidate pa 2021! Reply 2021 no candidate pa calo Reply Did some one actually learn even just basic Law?, maybe Mtawalelelelel is real Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
That is a PF family affair!
At National level, we follow the Constitution. If someone has forgotten they have been elected twice, too bad. We risk having no candidate pa 2021!
2021 no candidate pa calo
Did some one actually learn even just basic Law?, maybe Mtawalelelelel is real