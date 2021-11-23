Home politics PF VIDEO: President HH should use the presidential plane for his own security... politicsPFUPND VIDEO: President HH should use the presidential plane for his own security and convenience – Hon. Joseph Malanji November 23, 2021 1 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp 1 COMMENT Why are former PF Ministers and high ranking party functionaries insisting on HH using the corruption riddled presidential plane? Why would a normal person all of a sudden be embued in vanity as to desire luxuries which you have never persuied? Is the insistence meant to launder the value of this highly questionable, corruption tainted, exorbitantly priced plane, or is there something that was planted in it which has potential to harm? A plane that costs $60 million was procured at $ 300 million and supposedly fitted with anti missile defense systems, for what purpose? Who in this world would want to kill a Zambian president with missiles? This plane is a crime scene and needs thorough investigations as to why so much was spent for the comfort of one person at the expense of millions of Zambians. Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
