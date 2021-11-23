1 COMMENT

  1. Why are former PF Ministers and high ranking party functionaries insisting on HH using the corruption riddled presidential plane?

    Why would a normal person all of a sudden be embued in vanity as to desire luxuries which you have never persuied?

    Is the insistence meant to launder the value of this highly questionable, corruption tainted, exorbitantly priced plane, or is there something that was planted in it which has potential to harm?

    A plane that costs $60 million was procured at $ 300 million and supposedly fitted with anti missile defense systems, for what purpose? Who in this world would want to kill a Zambian president with missiles?

    This plane is a crime scene and needs thorough investigations as to why so much was spent for the comfort of one person at the expense of millions of Zambians.

