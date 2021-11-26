PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S TRIP TO CONGO DRC TIME WASTING- KABIMBA Rainbow Party leader Wynter kabimba says there is no massive trade activity in Congo DR that Zambians can immediately benefit from.

Mr Kabimba said when he appeared on the Hot Seat Radio programme that there was no justification for President Hichilema’s travel to Congo DR, in the name of wooing trade investments. But presidential spokesperson Anthony Bwalya who featured on Live FM, said President Hakainde Hichilema does not take pleasure in travel that has no value.



Bwalya said travelling was tedious and that the President has made it clear to those working in his office not to organise trips for him that will not bring any value.

More in this video clip…