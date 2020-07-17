ECL CAN’T SPONSOR RWANDA REBELS, SAYS KAGAME

President of Rwanda Paul Kagame says President Edgar Lungu has nothing to do with the rebel group in Rwanda.

The Head of State in Rwanda says the rebel leader had visited five countries before his arrest of which Zambia is not included.

President Kagame has reaffirmed his commitment to working with President Edgar Lungu in fostering continued warm bilateral relations existing between Zambia and Rwanda.

This came to light when Foreign Affairs Minister Joseph Malanji addressed journalists in Lusaka following a lengthy meeting in Kigali, Rwanda, with President Kagame where Mr. Malanji was Special Envoy of President Lungu.

And Mr. Malanji says officers will soon travelto Rwanda to extensively investigate the source of the allegations linking Zambia to the rebel leader in Rwanda.

Mr. Malanji says Zambia does not share borders with Rwanda and has wondered why people with phones are becoming journalists all of a sudden.