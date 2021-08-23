President Edgar Lungu has advised the UPND alliance government to embrace the church.
Speaking when he attended a church service at Chawama’s Regina Pacis Parish, President Lungu that without God man was nothing.
President Lungu said true love and happiness only resided in God.
And President Lungu said that it would return it’s Christian values even in defeat.
He also memerised the congregants by saying his party would return to power in 2026
Today he’s humble because he lost.
Come on.
Dear Outgoing President,
I thank you for recognizing the value if the Church on the 11th hour. If you had listened the genuine Church, a lot of the tension that existed in the country would not have been there. You were the most vindictive and aggressive formal church mother bodies that did not toll your line. Now the opposition that sided with the church is being advised to work with the church, that being hypocritical. Anyhow let God judge you as you embark on you new life. Good speed. HH will forgive all the personal hurt he received from you and your minions. The Zambian people will never forgive you for the wanton destruction you did to the country through your disgraceful corrupt rule. The people will soon have their day. Truth and Accountability will soon come out for the people to know how rotten the system you presided over was.
Shameless Lungu. What church does he even belong to. I thought Lungu was a god himself for Christians?
In developed Democracies, a President and a Party which have lost elections normally disappear from public eye and limelight for a while before they return instead of continuously posturing and maintaining relevance, it is the decent thing to do, not lelo nauyu alanda po, mailo naulya alanda po! The Stage Curtains have drawn closed, please leave the Stage for other Actors, nabena baangale! At least ba Andrew Ntewewe naba Isaac Mwanza are no longer chocking us with their rhetoric and what a “breeze of fresh air”!!!!!!