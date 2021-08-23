President Edgar Lungu has advised the UPND alliance government to embrace the church.

Speaking when he attended a church service at Chawama’s Regina Pacis Parish, President Lungu that without God man was nothing.

President Lungu said true love and happiness only resided in God.

And President Lungu said that it would return it’s Christian values even in defeat.

He also memerised the congregants by saying his party would return to power in 2026