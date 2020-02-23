Even though some political agents are trying to destabilize the government, President Edgar Lungu is winning in 2021 whether you like it or not – Southern Province Minister Edify Hamukale
Just prepare to leave next or sooner. PF is not for ever and its good days of making Zambians suffer are coming to an end. Say what you can now to please your masters but facts are facts.