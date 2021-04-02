LUNGU PLEASE HELP US, WE ARE LIVING UNDER THE TERROR OF DORA…please change her heart so that she behaves like a woman, cry PF Petauke women

Ruling Patriotic Front (PF) Women in Petauke Central constituency have pleaded with President Edgar Chagwa Lungu to sit down their area member of parliament Dora Siliya, claiming she is on a political drive to lock them up in police cells over perceived differences.

The women through their representative Evelyn Sakala, chairlady for Musimbazi ward complained that if Siliya is not curtailed from her vengeful actions, most women in Petauke Central would be locked up in police cells.

Sakala in a video availed to Daily Revelation said Silya’s actions were so threatening that the name of President Lungu was being dented in the constituency.

She lamented that since a number of women had already been locked up by Siliya, people are hating the President instead.

It is for this reason, she added, that the women in Petauke constituency were appealing to the Head of State to immediately contain the situation by sitting down Siliya so she could stop reporting women to police over perceived differences. -Daily Revelation

