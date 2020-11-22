President Edgar Lungu says he can’t understand why the headmen in Lundazi are saying that PF has done nothing in Lundazi
Contact [email protected] for all inquiries.
President Edgar Lungu says he can’t understand why the headmen in Lundazi are saying that PF has done nothing in Lundazi
The only development you have done Mr Edgar Lungu is putting more money in your personal accounts and bank accounts for your PF cadres and surrogates. There’s no development you have done Mr President of Zambia, therefore 2021 you should vacate presidency. We shall fire you come 2021 August 12 whether you like it or not.