PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU SAYS HH COULD HAVE BEEN KILLED BY NOW IN OTHER COUNTRIES.

President Edgar Lungu says UPND president Hakainde Hichilema cannot be allowed to be on the Copperbelt because he is already there as head of state.

President Lungu explains that the new rules demands that where he is, Mr. Hichilema cannot be there because of enhanced security.

He says he cannot allow a situation like what happened in Mongu where the two had a showdown on the Mongu/Limulunga Road during the Kuomboka traditional ceremony.

The head of state says now that he has left Lusaka, Mr. Hichilema can now go there or go to solwezi if he so wishes.

President Lungu said this in Ndola today where he has gone for campaigns.

President Edgar Lungu was on the Copperbelt two days ago but has decided to go back there again.

The UPND leader was also set to be on the Copperbelt after president Lungu wound up his program there but now that the head of state has retained to the province Mr. Hichilema has been barred from going there.

Today while meeting delegates of missions who are in the country at state house, president Edgar Lungu expressed concern that Mr. Hichilema has never regarded him as president as he has always been calling him Mr. Lungu instead of being called president Lungu.

He has also informed the delegates to advise Mr. Hichilema to concede defeat after losing the August 12th elections or else he will be forced to arrest him.

Meanwhile president Edgar Lungu has informed the nation that he has intercepted a telephone conversation between Mr. Hichilema and some officials from KCM where he was demanding for Three Hundred Thousand Dollars to boost his campaigns and in retain he will give them the mines once he wins the elections this week. – Munati TV