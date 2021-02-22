The newly donated 66-seater Higer bus to the Copperbelt University Students was upon arrival at the Campus in Kitwe involved in an accident leaving its upper part damaged.

President Edgar Lungu on Saturday handed over the bus to COBUSU President Lawrence Kasonde with a call on the union to take care of it.

According to video footage shared widely on social media, the bus rammed into an overhead barrier as the driver underestimated it.

Surprisingly students who rushed to the scene in numbers to have a glimpse of the state-of-the-art bus chanted ‘aonaula’ and the forward slogan.

But speaking on Hot FM’s Red Hot Breakfast show today, COBUSU President Lawrence Kasonde said contrary to social media claims, the bus is in good shape. -Hot FM