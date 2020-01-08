Late president Michael Sata’s most trustworthy confidant and private bodyguard Judge Ngoma speaks out.

Ngoma says the ruling party has lost the pro poor values the party was founded on under the leadership of President Edgar Lungu.

Ngoma, who was among the die-hard PF founders and body guard of the late Sata spent most of his life in prison under the MMD.

In the interview below, Ngoma laments how the same MMD members that tormented PF members are today in charge of the party.

He said Zambians are suffering under the leadership of President Lungu and the current hijacked MMD-PF.

He says it was shocking that the same people who were insulting the late Sata as a mad man were today enjoying the sweat of a man the insulted and taunted.

In an emotional recording below, Judge Ngoma is appealing to the spirits of the late Sata to show the Zambian people “a signal how they can ride themselves out of the mess they find themselves under the leadership of Presidnet Lungu.”

Listen for yourself