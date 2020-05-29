Home politics PF VIDEO: Prophecy For President Lungu And HH Concerning 2021 General Elections politicsPFUPNDVideos VIDEO: Prophecy For President Lungu And HH Concerning 2021 General Elections May 29, 2020 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp LATEST NEWS VIDEO: There is no correlation between increase in covid-19 cases and Covid-19 related deaths... zamobserver - May 29, 2020 0 VIDEO: Zambian wife speaking only Bemba to her American husband for 24hrs zamobserver - May 29, 2020 0 VIDEO: Seer 1 Calls Zambian President Lungu A Hypocrite Over The Gold Mine &... zamobserver - May 29, 2020 0 Load more LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.