Famously known for resurrecting a dead man in South Africa, Prophet Alph Lukau has terribly missed the Zambian Prophecy over ritual killings.

Prophet Alph Lukau in his Sunday Service gave a Prophecy that Ritual Killings started in Lusaka and will spread to the Copperbelt.

But Ritaul Killings in the Country started from the Copperbelt and eventually in Lusaka.

However Patriotic Front Deputy Mobilization Chairman Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba says he knows the man behind ritual killings and he will report him to the Police.

Mr. Mwamba says Plans of Ritual Killings started Five Years ago.

But President Edgar Lungu promised a reward of K250,000 with anyone with information to the masterminder of Ritual Killings in the Country.