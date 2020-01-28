PROPHET IAN GENESIS RESPONDS TO SEER 1
A Zambian Prophet Ian Genesis has responded to a Nigerian Prophet Seer 1 who said he will kill PF ministers and Members of Parliament who got powers from him.
In his response, Prophet Ian Genesis says President Edgar Lungu must immediately fire Five Ministers to survive in 2021.
This is where you go wrong with your questionable prophesies. How does UPND come into this narrative? Andrew aka Seer 1 is talking about Pf Ministers and MPs yet for some prophetic reason you cite UPND, yashani iyo?