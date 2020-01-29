Home politics PF VIDEO: Prophet John General challenges Seer 1 to launch an attack on... politicsPFReligionUPND VIDEO: Prophet John General challenges Seer 1 to launch an attack on him and kill him to prove if Seer 1 really has power January 29, 2020 1 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Prophet John General challenges Seer 1 to launch an attack on him and kill him to prove if Seer 1 really has power 1 COMMENT Let us not get distracted bane. Seer 1 is after the people that got something from him. You didn’t and therefore, you just making noise. We have a country to run and stupid distractions like this issue is a waste of time. Make yourself useful and use your powers to catch ritual killers going on the rampage. Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
