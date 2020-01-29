Prophet John General challenges Seer 1 to launch an attack on him and kill him to prove if Seer 1 really has power

 


 

1 COMMENT

  1. Let us not get distracted bane. Seer 1 is after the people that got something from him. You didn’t and therefore, you just making noise. We have a country to run and stupid distractions like this issue is a waste of time. Make yourself useful and use your powers to catch ritual killers going on the rampage.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here