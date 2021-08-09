PROPHET JOSHUA IGINLA MAINTAINS THAT HE SEE’S A WIND OF CHANGE IN ZAMBIA.

Popular Nigerian prophet Joshua Iginla says the will of God has to be allowed to prevail in Zambia.

The man of God says no political party from either A or B should try to circumvent the outcome of the election by way of rigging.

He has however maintained that he sees a wind of change in Thursday’s election adding that there is nothing anyone can do about it.

The man of God directly addresses president Edgar Lungu that he has nothing to worry about the election if he he performed according to the will of God but if not he has everything to worry about.

The prophet said this during a Sunday church service.

Prophet iginla prophesied President Edgar Lungu’s victory in 2015 and 2016 but after the 2016 elwctions, he advised the opposition political leader who came second to avoid politics of bitterness as it was also in his destiny to rule Zambia.

During Sundays live broadcast he said time hs now come for that opposition leader.

He quoted from the book of

Daniel 5:24‭-‬28 KJV which reads

“Then was the part of the hand sent from him; and this writing was written. And this is the writing that was written, MENE, MENE, TEKEL, UPHARSIN.

This is the interpretation of the thing: MENE; God hath numbered thy kingdom, and finished it.

TEKEL; Thou art weighed in the balances, and art found wanting.

PERES; Thy kingdom is divided, and given to the Medes and Persians”.

“I am just a messenger with a message”

” I SEE A WIND OF CHANGE ”

-Munati Television