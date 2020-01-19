In an uncompromising, no-nonsense message, TB Joshua directly addresses an important issue plaguing both the church and society in general. Yes, there is nothing wrong in collecting offerings or receiving gifts – but the question is: Whom are we receiving financial support from?

This is the reason why – despite the multitudes present weekly – TB Joshua makes it a point of principle not to collect any monetary offering during The SCOAN Living Water Service.

“When you are delivered, your ‘thanks’ is a blessing from God. But when you are distressed, your ‘thanks’ is a distress. Because you are your thank you. That is why most gifts you receive today are a curse, not a blessing.” – TB Joshua