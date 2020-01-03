Thousands of worshippers of the Enlightened Christian Gathering, led by Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, converged on the FNB stadium in Soweto. The church held its Crossover Service there.

“The Crossover Service is an annual event where church members and followers converge to end a year and begin another one together, united in prayer,” the church explained.

“Unlike in the year 2018 whereby the Crossover Service was held at Tshwane Events Centre in Pretoria; the ECG church, in the years 2015, 2016 and 2017, has been successfully holding these events at the FNB Stadium located in Johannesburg’s Soweto,” the church said.