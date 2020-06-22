By BBC

Zambians stream anti-government protest in the bush

Police in Zambia have warned that they will take stern against a group of young people who are streaming a banned anti-corruption protest online.

“We are also aware that they are streaming from some bush around Chalala, [in the capital, Lusaka],” Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja said in a statement.

In anticipation of Monday’s protest in Lusaka’s city centre, Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo had deployed the police, warning the protesters to stay away or “risk being dealt with”.

MP Tutwa Ngulube from the governing Patriotic Front had also urged the police “to break their bones if possible”.

Some pictures of the police deployment have been shared online:

One day the people will ask…. why were the police on the streets of lusaka with guns? And then the story will be told about how the young people of this country mobilised the police to march on their behalf. Thank you Bwana Officers for joining us in the protest. venue loading pic.twitter.com/ZuZfIqE0f6 — pilAto (@iampilato) June 22, 2020

The youth say they are protesting against bad governance and corruption.

A clip of their protest shared on Twitter captures them singing a liberation song and holding placards denouncing what they see as the government’s heavy handedness.

Monday’s protest suggests a growing disaffection against the government especially among the youth.

In recent weeks, popular musicians Chama Fumba (Pilato) and Brian Bwembya (B-Flow) have spoken out about alleged growing inequality, shrinking freedom of expression, and corruption in government.

But lawmaker Mr Ngulube accuses the youths of being used by those opposing the government.

“Zambia is a peace-loving country and the people of Zambia are not interested whatsoever in all the protests that are trying to pick up,” he said.

Political tensions in Zambia are predicted to be high ahead of next year’s general elections.

-BBC