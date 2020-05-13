Home bizarre VIDEO: “Quarantine me with the COVID-19 patients and give me a chance... bizarreHealth & FitnesspoliticsPFReligionVideos VIDEO: “Quarantine me with the COVID-19 patients and give me a chance to pray for them” – Prophet Ian Genesis May 13, 2020 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR PF PF a government of jokers Health & Fitness Nakonde Given 2 Days To Prepare For Lockdown: Markets will be opened on Thursday & Friday to allow for food stock up PF Civil Servants retire at 65 years – Attorney General Health & Fitness Zambia has recorded FIVE new COVID-19 cases out of 432 tests done in the last 24hrs Africa Nakonde Residents Confident And Happy That Lockdown Will ‘cleanse’ The District Africa WHY LESOTHO REMAINS CORONA FREE??? PF WHY HH? Green Party Green Party Leader Is Against The Re-opening Of Parliament PF Dr Aaron Mujajati raises concerns over COVID-19 statistics Malawi Malawi: 5 new Covid-19 cases recorded bringing the total to 63 <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.