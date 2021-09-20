Home politics UPND VIDEO: Rasta who was beaten mercilessly in the viral video narrates how... politicsPFUPNDVideos VIDEO: Rasta who was beaten mercilessly in the viral video narrates how UPND cadres tortured him for hours September 20, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Rasta who was beaten mercilessly in the viral video, narrates how UPND cadres picked him up from home and tortured him for hours. They also cut his hair. LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.