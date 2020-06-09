Sarafina (Ba Kopala) hounded, threatened by Kitwe DC

Sarafina Nthenga also known as ba kopala laaka has been triggered a wave of threatening messages from Kitwe District Commissioner, Mr Chileshe Bweupe after she exposed him in engaging in teachers recruitment deals,information reaching us is that Mr Bweupe has been demanding the sum of K18,000 from teachers to be employed in government schools.

Sarafina has been swamped with threatening phone calls and hate messages on social networks ever since she exposed the Kitwe DC

listen to the audio below