Controversial South Africa-based Nigerian prophet Andrew Ejimadu popularly known as Seer 1 has made a shocking revelation that he killed Pastor Paul Tembo.

Prophet Seer 1 says Pastor Paul Tembo was truly a man of God but later was being sponsored by Apostle Sunday Sinyangwe to go on Christian Voice Radio to say Seer 1 was a Satanist.

Seer 1 has confessed that he warned Apostle Sunday Sinyangwe to tame his Pastor but he thought it was business as usual.

He stated in a Facebook live video that he then killed Pastor Paul Tembo using his Supernatural powers and Sunday Sinyangwe failed to protect his Pastor despite being the one who was sending him.

Pastor Paul Tembo is the initiator of the ‘Standing in the Gap’ campaign at Shalom Embassy which Seer 1 says it’s now a Kitchen Party not a church. -Zambian Watch