By Zambian Watch

SEER 1 MAKES IT CLEAR ON DIAMOND TV, PEOPLE WILL DIE HE DECLARES

A Nigerian Prophet Seer 1 has vowed that he does not care weather his power is coming from God or his Four Fathers because people will die.

Speaking to Diamond Television on a Program ‘Today in a Snap’ via a WhatsApp conversation, Prophet Seer 1 says his powers has a certain influence.

Asked if he will maintain that PF will lose power in 2021, Seer 1 vowed that even if God was to come, from heaven, nothing can change PF is going.

He also confessed that he killed a Zambian young DJ and Media Personality Caristo Chitanfya Jr because he did not follow certain instructions.

Watch Video below……