Home politics UPND VIDEO: Seer 1 Warns UPND President HH politicsPFUPNDVideos VIDEO: Seer 1 Warns UPND President HH March 10, 2020 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp SEER 1 WARNS UPND PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.