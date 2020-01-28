Andrew Ejimadu commonly known as SEER1 says he doesn’t use ‘Jesus power’ but power from forefathers*

“I don’t use Jesus power I use the power that our forefathers used before Jesus was introduced to us by whites.” He Says

“there is no difference between the power of Jesus and my power, because that’s the power I use to do wat I do. And that’s the power I gave alot of businessmen and women in Zambia, Politicians and Musicians.” Adds Seer1

He boldly claims that his power is only called witchcraft by white people.