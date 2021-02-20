Musimba Misebezi writes:-

SESHEKE LIVINGSTONE ROAD ! VERY SHAMEFUL, DISHEARTENING SAD STORY

Katima Mulilo Ward Councilllor Musimba Misebezi in Sesheke Central Constituency has Challenged PF Government and Lungu administration to look and take a keen interest to the much talked about diplorable Sesheke Livingstone road.

I’m rily shocked to see the level of negligence by President Lungu administration with regards to this very important international road. This road brings massive investment into the country and also it brings revenue which this same PF Government is busy stealing.Several Members of Parliment have been speaking of this same road including our own Member of Parliament for Sesheke Hon. Romeo Kangombe for the road to be done but there has always been a blind eye to this call. Our traditional leaders here and other civil society organisations have equally thrown some efforts trying to persuade for the construction of wat now seems to be a death trap of a road but all their efforts are in vein.

I know President Lungu that your time to go has finally come as we are drawing closer to 12 August but before that please do a Honourable farewell gesture by constructing this road as part for your posterity sake.

Being the area Councilllor for Katima Mulilo I’m always at the border and I get to be ashamed when ever drivers are complaining of this road for not only damaging their trucks and vehicles but also for their own health citing that they may stop fathering in the near future due to the stressed backs being unable to function well as a result of long drives in wat can be called ditches not even potholes.

I’m rily wondering and sometimes get surprised because all the time President Lungu is busy saying PF Government is taking development to all parts of the country,but Luna bo aluyo mwa Zambia nji (what about us are we not in Zambian?) for us to be treated this way.Mwanawasa was not voted for by the people around here but he still went on and brought development ,he gave us the road to Mongu and also the bridge at Katima Mulilo chwale yena yo Lungu luka muhupulelanga fasikamani?(now Lungu wat are we going to remember you for?). It’s rily becoming Shameful to have this kind of an international road in this current status.

Musimba Misebezi

Councilllor for Katima Mulilo

Sesheke Central Constituency

Cell: 0977581910