  1. Very true. Simoson has hit the nail on the head.
    I used to feel embarrassed about my close cousin who was far much better dressed than Mutale but was in the limelight as a broadcaster.
    I cant imagine how I would have felt if it was my mum. Truth is it affects especially boys whether Mutale agrees or not! The last thing a boy wants to know or hear is that the mother enjoys sex, even if it is true.

  2. This copycat culture is making some Zambians look stupid. They think they are Americans. We’re Zambians let’s be proud of our culture and who we’re.

