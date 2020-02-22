SOLDIER’S MAKE HUNGRY LION EMPLOYEES ROLL IN MUDS FOR KNOCKING OFF AT 21:00 HOURS.

The Zambian soldiers made all hungry Lion Soldiers workers, including the manager to roll in mud before letting them go for knocking off late.

Zambian Watch informed Members of the Public that the army sources said no vehicle or person must be found moving about after 21:00 hours.

Many including these Hungry Lion Workers called us fake News. See your life now. Who is fake?

Even though Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo and Defense Minister Davies Chama told people that there is no curfew because only President Edgar Lungu has that mandate. -Zambian Watch