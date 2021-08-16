Home politics PF VIDEO: Some Shops At Edgar Chagwa Lungu Mall Were Vandalized & Looted... politicsPFUPND VIDEO: Some Shops At Edgar Chagwa Lungu Mall Were Vandalized & Looted Last Night August 16, 2021 2 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp SOME shops at the ECL Mall in Kitwe, were this morning looted during the celebrations of new the government. 2 COMMENTS People should understand that this mall does not belong to Edgar but even in the unlikely event that it was people should know how to channel their anger in the right way, already, all those that were not happy with ECL have had their victory by kicking him out through the ballot, but extending this anger to hooliganism is not the right way to proceed. CALPRITS OF THIS SHOULD BE BROUGHT TO BOOK. Reply We have some people who want to take advantage of the transition to loot. Some of these looters were those illicitly benefiting from the lack of respect for the rule of law and the undermining of institutions including the police and security institutions. Hooliganism had become the order of the day under PF. Lets hope such culprits can be caught to start restoring order in the country. There is also unconfirmed news that in some areas, PF cadres have been trying to break into homes of the former PF Mps to take what they know was stolen public property kept in the homes of these former PF Mps. Lets us not rush in concluding the looters are all from the opposition. What is important is to restore security!! Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
