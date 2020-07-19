By George Zulu
National Democratic Congress (NDC) president Chishimba Kambwili has pleaded with Zambians to disist from commenting on the current stand off between Zambia and Rwanda.
Kambwili says the allegations are too big to allow any Zambian to comment, adding that diplomatic relations should be allowed to handle the matter amicably.
The former foreign affairs minister says there is more to what is being said and therefore, it will be prudent to allow leaders to engage at that level.
Kambwili fears that if Rwanda hits back at Zambia, it will be the poor people to suffer.
He said this this morning.
CK is obviously offside! His thinking is still 100% PF kabova disaster thinking. The reason Zambians are talking is because PF is issuing contradicting statements and obviously panicking. Zambians have also read the FIC report where Case 3 has clearly revealed there are terrorist activities going on in Zambia. Zambians have every right to ask questions and demand answers. CK is definitely playing the wrong tune here and his utterences now border on his own political survival!
No ba Kambwili allow Zambians to comment freely. Why do you want to muzzle Zambians over this issue? Zambians` comments will have on bearing whatsoever on the final outcome of this issue. Only facts will establish the truth. Anyway, this issue is already in public domain and there is nothing you can do to stop people from expressing opinions. Leaders must be held accountable for their actions. This allegation arises directly from the fact that President Lungu keeps and enjoys wrong company of people amicable to mediocrity, crookedness and corruption. Zambians have been raising this concern for far too long and Lungu has ignored them. Kagame is a very logical leader and he will distinguish between the personal actions of a reckless leader and the public interest of the Zambian people who have no part in the transgression, if and when time comes to punish the culprits.