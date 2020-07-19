By George Zulu

National Democratic Congress (NDC) president Chishimba Kambwili has pleaded with Zambians to disist from commenting on the current stand off between Zambia and Rwanda.

Kambwili says the allegations are too big to allow any Zambian to comment, adding that diplomatic relations should be allowed to handle the matter amicably.

The former foreign affairs minister says there is more to what is being said and therefore, it will be prudent to allow leaders to engage at that level.

Kambwili fears that if Rwanda hits back at Zambia, it will be the poor people to suffer.

He said this this morning.

Details in the following video