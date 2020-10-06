NAKONDE DISTRICT UPND OFFICE BURNT
suspected PF cadres have burnt upnd office in Nakonde district around around 20 hrs
Alert upnd ladies who stay near the office quickly informed Nakonde firebridgade who quickly came and put down the fire.
All the documents have been burnt.
We thank the fire brigade for their swift action said Mr Chimbinga the Consitituency secritary
Upnd district and Consitituency officials came to the scene at around 21:00 hrs to ascertain the amount of damage.
Cic reporter
Maureen Mambwe
PF does not understand any other language other than tit for tat (panga for panga). If you have any suspect in mind or place where he stays, do just that. If you know a pf office near you, do the timing correctly and do the same to them. Speak the same language as pf.