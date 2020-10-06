NAKONDE DISTRICT UPND OFFICE BURNT

suspected PF cadres have burnt upnd office in Nakonde district around around 20 hrs

Alert upnd ladies who stay near the office quickly informed Nakonde firebridgade who quickly came and put down the fire.

All the documents have been burnt.

We thank the fire brigade for their swift action said Mr Chimbinga the Consitituency secritary

Upnd district and Consitituency officials came to the scene at around 21:00 hrs to ascertain the amount of damage.

Cic reporter

Maureen Mambwe