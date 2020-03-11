I KNOW WHERE YOU SLEEP I CAN FUCK YOU UP, TAYALI TELLS UPND’S LEVY NGOMA.

By Rick Nchito

EEP President Chilufya Tayali has threatened the life of UPND’s Chairman for Agriculture Levy Ngoma by promising that he knows where he sleeps and that he can kill him.

In a recorded audio, Tayali accuses Levy Ngoma of assigning people to find out where he lives calling him a small boy, an idiot and stupid and that he knew where he sleeps and would come for him. Koswe understands that Levy Ngoma has since reported the threats to his life by Tayali to Woodlands Police station.

Tayali appears to have some beef after Ngoma reported him to the Police station when he claimed that UPND President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND were behind the gassing and ritual killings.