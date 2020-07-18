Home politics PF VIDEO: Teachers cry to be employed and deployed in a process that... politicsPFUPND VIDEO: Teachers cry to be employed and deployed in a process that is fair and transparent July 18, 2020 0 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Teachers cry to be employed and deployed in a process that is fair and transparent LATEST NEWS It’s HH Who Told The Rwandan Rebel Leader To Frame President Lungu – GBM zamobserver - July 18, 2020 23 VIDEO: Miles Sampa closes Chez Ntemba as he dances to Namadingo zamobserver - July 18, 2020 0 LET US FIND PLAN B AS PF KICKS OFF ITS CAMPAIGNS FOR 2021! zamobserver - July 18, 2020 0 PF COPPERBELT WILL DELIVER ALL 22 SEATS – LUSAMBO zamobserver - July 18, 2020 1 Court dismisses Mwiimbu challenge on Speaker’s decision over ‘dead’ Bill 10 zamobserver - July 18, 2020 1 Load more LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.