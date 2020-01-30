Below is the Fake list that has gone viral on social media:

Chilufya Tayali writes,

THIS IS THE LIST OF SOME NAMES HE SHOWED ME ON HIS PHONE

=====================

Am going to say it again I really don’t want to be dragged in business of Seer 1 and his beneficiaries of his mystical or magical powers, because I don’t believe in all that. However I can confirm that Seer 1 showed me the list of names bellow of some people he was dealing.

1.Chitalu Chilufya

2.Lawrence John Sichalwe

3.Given Lubinda

4.Jean Kapata

5.Stephen Kampyongo

6.Chama Davies

8.Joyce Nonde Simukoko

9.Ronald Kaoma Chitotela

10.Chomba Freedom Sikazwe

11.Christopher Bwalya Yaluma

12. Vincent Mwale

13. Dora Siliya

14.Kampamba Mulenga Chilumba

15.Kings Mumbi

16.Jordan Katembula

17. Miles Sampa

18.Mulaza Kaira

19.Davis Mwila

20.Kaiser Zulu

21.Kakoma Kanganja

22.Amos Chanda

23.Margaret Mwanakatwe

24.Nkandu Luo

25.Esau Chulu

26.Tutwa Ngulube

27.Max Chongu

I did not use any super natural powers to have a succeful wedding and I can admit he helped me with k5000 to register my party.

TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER OF THE PUBLIC COURT OF OPINION!