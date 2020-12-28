Home politics PF VIDEO: The Disciples Of Jesus Christ Were Bootlickers Like Me – ... politicsPFUPNDVideos VIDEO: The Disciples Of Jesus Christ Were Bootlickers Like Me – Bowman Lusambo December 28, 2020 1 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp LATEST NEWS Lungu’s ultimatum to Kanganja on shooting report ends today zamobserver - December 28, 2020 1 VIDEO: Best Friend To The Late Joseph Kaunda Narrates The Last Moments Of Joseph... zamobserver - December 28, 2020 0 Saviour Chishimba Calls For Unity And Action Against Tongaphobia zamobserver - December 28, 2020 0 VIDEO: The Disciples Of Jesus Christ Were Bootlickers Like Me – Bowman Lusambo zamobserver - December 28, 2020 1 I Will Dislodge Dora From Petauke, Says Jay Jay zamobserver - December 28, 2020 0 LUBINDA YET TO PAY ILLEGALLY ACCRUED MONEY zamobserver - December 28, 2020 0 Load more 1 COMMENT Ba Minister they were bootlicker but not the way you do beating and killing innocent UPND people .Chilufya and Chitotela went to court disrupted court processetion no one was shot and noe was summoned for disturbance .Please I love PF but you have decampaigned our party Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
Ba Minister they were bootlicker but not the way you do beating and killing innocent UPND people .Chilufya and Chitotela went to court disrupted court processetion no one was shot and noe was summoned for disturbance .Please I love PF but you have decampaigned our party