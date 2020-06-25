ELDERS GIVE BIRTH TO NEW CIVIC ORGANISATION

By Speech Analyst

A group of senior Citizens have formed a new civic organization called OUR-CIVIC-DUTY ASSOCIATION (OCIDA).

This organization comprises some senior citizens, among them freedom fighters, a retired senior church leader and some retired senior civil servants who served in government during the time of the UNIP government right through the MMD and PF governments.

These individuals include the following persons;

1. Mr. Simon Zukas

2. Mrs. Lilly Monze

3. Mr. Bautis Kapulu

4. Archbishop Telesphore Mpundu (Emeritus)

5. Dr. Sketchley Sacika

6. Mr. Leslie Mbula

7. Mrs. Ompie Nkumbula-Liebenthal

8. Mr. Yusuf Patel

The ultimate objective of OCIDA is to promote and contribute to the development and sustenance of sound economic management, good governance, transparency and accountability in the nation.

Mr. Simon Kabanda, is the Administrative Secretary of the organization.

#Proceedings of this event will shared here for your update.

The Speech Analyst