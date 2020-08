By Yona Musukwa.

New Bank Governor, Christopher Mvunga, Father Prof. Patrick Mvunga and Family celebrating his appointment last night with tu wine utwalekanalekana. Tu alcohol utwasuswa bwino.

Those who don’t drink ka alcohol like telling us that Beer will not take us anywhere. But now is our time. It is the Drunkards’ time. We now have drunks in all important sectors. We will see where your soberness will take you.

Drunkards Lives Matter!

Drink Alcohol and Save Water!