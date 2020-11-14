THE OPPOSITION WILL PAY FOR KILLING BILL 10 COME 2021, PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU SAYS

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu says the opposition will pay for killing Bill 10 in 2021.

Speaking when he held a meeting with the clergy in Kapiri Mposhi on his tour of Central province , President Lungu said all those who voted against Bill 10 will dealt with come 2021.

“Now they are saying in Bill 10, there was Edagr Lungu. Edgar Lungu is coming back in 2021. It’s not about me, it’s about the law, when you make laws, they are interpreted by the courts and the courts have made a ruling on this matter and they have no vision, no explanation, you find that they want to decieve Zambian so that they can forget the crime they have committed on Bill 10. Come 2021 they have to pay for killing Bill 10.”

President Lungu added the ghost of Bill 10 will continue to haunt the opposition for rejecting the bill.