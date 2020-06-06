DMMU National Coordinator Chanda Kabwe says there is something wrong with the people in Southern Province and that there should be prayers specifically focused on them because they are a problem when it comes to governance.

 

 

 

 

  1. I COME FROM SOUTHERN PROVINCE. SO WHAT? WE DON’T BEG, WE PROVIDE FOR OURSELVES. WE DON’T NEED RELIEF FOOOOOD . KAMUBAPA BATOLO.

