Nigerian Prophet Andrew Eziah better know as Seer 1 has announced that undisclosed number of politicians have already returned the supernatural powers called do as I say.

Spekaing when he featured on Diamond TV and monitored by Zambian Eye on Friday January 30 2020, Seer 1 announced that many people from all walks of life, musicians, prophets and politicians have returned power which he asked for

And Seer 1 has accuse government of taking down his page. Facebook has unpublished the Facebook page of Seer 1.

Meanwhile In a video recording that has gone viral on social media, Seer 1 is seen making warning against unnamed ministers in the PF government, some members of parliament and mayors whom he says had sought assistance of his “powers” to win elections.

He told them to return the power in 20 days from Sunday last week or face death.